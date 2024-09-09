New Hexagon quality inspection innovation combines laser tracking and non-contact measurement

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has announced a new technology to reduce quality inspection delays in large-scale manufacturing operations. Combining laser tracking with laser radar functionality, it enables manufacturers to measure detailed features and meet tight assembly tolerances from tens of meters away. Built on established measurement and positioning technology, the Leica Absolute Tracker ATS800 offers significant productivity improvements in large-scale part manufacturing and assembly operations by safely and rapidly measuring critical features and minimizing common production bottlenecks.

The new system enables manufacturers to accurately measure fine edges and features across large volumes with unparalleled measurement process productivity from a convenient standoff distance. Whether used to inspect large aerospace or automotive structures, ship sections or wind turbine components, there is no need for operators or robots to be in close proximity to the part being measured. This avoids unreliable measurements and safety issues and provides significant time savings.

By combining direct scanning and reflector tracking capabilities, the new system replaces two pieces of hardware with a single device. Using Hexagon’s patented PowerLock technology, the ATS800 automatically and immediately “locks on” to a fixed reflector and tracks its movements in real-time, providing an absolute position reference. The ability to measure target reflectors also greatly simplifies robotic automation processes, providing precise position referencing within a wider coordinate system when the tracker is mounted on a linear rail or an autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

With its ability to perform high-precision measurements of intricate geometries and complex surfaces from a safe distance, the ATS800 will be a versatile measurement tool for rapid inspection in various industries and applications.

An aircraft fuselage can be quickly inspected alongside production without bringing target reflectors to the part, reducing total inspection time from hours to minutes. Using multiple devices or an AMR, several fuselage sections or panels can be batch inspected overnight, further reducing inspection time and avoiding disruption during shifts.

Guided assembly processes that require up-to-date digital measurements during 3D assembly and mating operations will be streamlined using the ATS800’s unique simultaneous tracking capability. It provides metrology-grade guidance accuracy to help experts align and troubleshoot issues in real-time without stopping to recalibrate and remeasure.

The device’s accurate high-speed measurement of holes, fastenings, and edges can keep up with high-volume automotive production – automatically inspecting critical features within seconds without interruption or the risk of robot collision.

Many inaccessible features such as the holes that make up the bolt pattern – critical for the alignment and fastening of huge wind turbine sections or industrial pipework – can be measured reliably and safely in the factory.

Pirmin Bitzi, General Manager for Portable Measuring Devices at Hexagon, commented: “Industries like aerospace and shipbuilding are making large structures where scale and detail are equally important. We’re excited to offer manufacturers a system that delivers leading-edge capabilities to measure intricate features with less disruption at the heart of production and throughout the critical stages of assembly.”

Andreas Werner, CTO at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, added: “This laser tracker is a testament to our commitment to work with our customers very closely and develop products that address core market needs. Complementing our laser scanning systems, the highly portable ATS800 can cut manual processes from hours to minutes and support the generation of a digital twin. Moreover, it can be used on our customers’ preferred AMR or robot systems to fast-track ‘push button’ automated inspection with confidence across the shop floor.”

Until recently, robotic automation has been limited by the supporting cabling and large control cabinets that prevent AMR use and complicate robot deployment in large-scale manufacturing. The ATS800 is IP54 rated, can be operated completely wirelessly, and is highly portable because it integrates all systems and electronics into a single lightweight tracker unit with a small control box that can be securely mounted to and integrated with common robotic control systems.

This new technology is based on Hexagon’s established platform of Absolute Trackers, extending its successful ATS family that now includes both the existing ATS600 and the new ATS800. Customers will be able to interchange accessories like batteries, tripods, and reflectors as required across their existing install base as their needs change. Designed to plug into customer’s existing workflows, the ATS family supports Hexagon’s comprehensive software development kits, providing open support for integration within third-party manual and automated solutions.

The new Leica Absolute Tracker ATS800 will be made available to global customers in 2025. Find out more at. https://go.manufacturing.hexagon.com/ats800-imts/