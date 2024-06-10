NEW HF READ/WRITE HEAD IN A COMPACT M12 SIZE

Turck’s HF Read/Write Heads are now available in a compact M12 design. Easy to integrate into confined spaces, these miniature RFID solutions provide precise identification in tooling identification and factory automation. A Bus mode version allows up to 32 HF Read/Write Heads to be connected to a single RFID interface port which effectively reduces the price per read/write position. The device also includes a complimentary, small-format in-metal tag which provides a complete solution for confined spaces.
