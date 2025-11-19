New HGT-MG telescopic rail expands Rollon’s HGT range

Rollon has introduced the HGT-MG telescopic rail, an addition to its HGT product range. The new version includes a redesigned ball cage and synchronization magnets to support load handling, improve extension smoothness and increase durability.

Advanced synchronization technology

The HGT-MG is available in sizes 60 and 80 and features a newly engineered ball cage with a reduced pitch and end blocks containing internal magnets. These magnets align and synchronize the elements during extension, reducing the force needed to open the rail. This design supports higher loads and enables smoother operation. The damped end stroke also helps lower noise and limit mechanical stress, which can extend service life.

HGT range: Built for demanding applications

HGT telescopic rails are fully extending, heavy-duty components intended for demanding operating conditions. They use a double T-shaped intermediate element and two matching sliders. All rails and sliders are available in steel with zinc electroplating and thick-film passivation and meet REACH and RoHS requirements. A stainless-steel version is also available.

HGT rails are used in construction and machinery applications, as well as in automotive and rail systems. Their design supports high loads while maintaining rigidity and low deflection, providing a compact option for spaces where installation room is limited.

Key benefits

The HGT-MG version includes updates that affect both performance and reliability. Its synchronized movement system reduces the force required to operate the rail while maintaining stability under heavier loads. This makes the rail suitable for applications that require controlled, precise motion.

The damped end stroke lowers noise and vibration during use and can help reduce mechanical stress over time. The rail’s construction also provides consistent rigidity with limited deflection, even when carrying high loads.

For applications exposed to harsh or corrosive environments, alternative surface treatments are available, extending reliability and performance to a wider range of industrial conditions.

With the launch of the HGT-MG, Rollon strengthens its portfolio of high-performance linear motion solutions, reaffirming its mission to deliver reliable, application-driven products that evolve with the requirements of modern automation.

For more information, visit rollon.com.