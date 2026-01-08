New hydraulic pump technology improves efficiency

In a conventional axial piston pump, each piston has a slipper to maintain sliding contact with the swash plate. This slipper, also called a shoe, helps support the load from the piston, creates a high-pressure seal to prevent leakage, and lubricates the sliding surface. Although critical to the pump’s operation, the slipper experiences wear, cavitation damage, and contamination from fine particles, and its lubrication requirements often pose a complex engineering challenge. (For more education, here’s great read from our sibling publication, Fluid Power World: Avoid this one piston pump mistake.)

Moog introduced a patented slipperless axial piston pump, the AXP Series, with a 15-piston floating configuration that combines the strengths of internal gear and piston pump technologies. The new pump is compact, high-speed, and operates with low noise and resistance to cavitation and contamination. It supports pressure holding at zero speed and dynamic performance at high speed, enabling energy savings, motor downsizing, and broader application flexibility.

The new pump has a simplified architecture with fewer components. It includes a sound-optimized case that reduces pulsation and noise, enhancing workplace comfort and motion precision. Again, the design is slipperless, which significantly reduces sensitivity to low suction pressures and works together with an external drain to improve overall system reliability. Additionally, the pump has high power density and 100% through-drive capability, allowing for smaller system footprints and flow scalability.

Currently, the AXP Series is available in sizes 33, 63, and 100 with fixed displacement, but the company plans to expand the product family to include size 145, variable displacement pumps, and versions for four-quadrant operation. The pump is suitable for a wide range of applications, including construction machinery, material handling, injection molding, die casting, metal forming, marine systems, and general industrial machinery.

