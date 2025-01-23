New IEC 60320 rewirable Sheet E plug connector with safety approvals

Interpower has expanded its line of molded IEC 60320 appliance and interconnection couplers with the launch of its new IEC 60320 rewirable Sheet E plug connector. The connector is available in a straight cable mount configuration and initially offered in black. The Sheet E plug connector recently obtained Japanese PSE approval, joining other Interpower Sheet E plug connector safety agency approvals such as cULus, VDE, and CCC.

The Interpower part number for the new Sheet E is 83032000, replacing part 83011060. Sheet E compatible wire sizes in North America are 18, 16, and 14 AWG (SV/SJ types); in Europe and China, 0.75 mm² and 1.0 mm² (H05VV-F/RVV EU); also in Europe, 0.75 mm² and 1.0 mm² (H05RN-F EU); and in Japan 1.25 mm² (VCTF). The rewirable Sheet E plug connector carries a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.

The connector plug material is polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) with nickel-plated brass terminals, and is rated 10A (international), and 15A (North American) 250VAC. Loss of electrical continuity could occur to any plug in the industry if improperly disconnected at severe angles over time. One advantage of a rewirable plug is having access to ‘rewire’ the conductors, which can be inspected or repaired by simply removing the four screws from the PBT housing.

Advantages of Interpower’s new Japanese-approved IEC 60320 Sheet E Plug Connector:

New Sheet E plug connector is rewirable and RoHS compliant

Made in Iowa with 1-week U.S. manufacturing lead times

Tested by JET Laboratories in Japan, and certified by PSE per METI ordinance

“Our customers reach out to us to ease their pain,” Ralph Bright said, Interpower’s vice president of marketing. “Our goal is to provide solutions for customers via electrical knowledge in multiple formats. Our videos, e-newsletters, blogs, and whitepapers make that knowledge readily available.”

For more information, visit interpower.com.