New igus 2500 drag chains now available at AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added additional drag chain options to route cables/hoses to moving components and help extend cable/hose life. The igus 2500 series cable/hose drag chains feature a snap-open mechanism along the chain’s outer radius to allow convenient access to the chain’s channel after installation. The hinged crossbar can be swiveled by more than 180° on both sides, which allows for lightning-fast closure by hand and a secure fit without additional locking devices.

These drag chains are constructed of rugged igumid® G material and support cables up to 23mm [0.91in] in diameter. The 2500 series can be designed into systems requiring 2.2m [7.4ft] of unsupported spans and is capable of extending up to 100m [328ft] in a gliding configuration. End brackets provide a secure mounting point for chains and have cable tie strain relief tabs for securing cables and hoses. igus drag chain is packaged in chain lengths of 1m [3.2ft] (22 connected links) and may be shortened or extended by one or more links to fit the application.

The new igus 2500 series cable/hose drag chains start at $59.00 (2500-03-055).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/drag-chains.