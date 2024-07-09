New igus iComm Box is an all-in-one condition monitoring system

igus announced its iComm Box communication module, which enables users to integrate i.Sense sensors into its superwise condition monitoring service. Using advanced algorithms, this all-in-one system collects machine data in real time, displaying the information on an intuitive dashboard and allowing users to make informed, proactive decisions about component maintenance and service life.

The iComm Box extends the functionality of i.Sense sensors, which monitor moving machine components such as energy chains, cables, linear guides, and various bearings. The sensors can also trigger messages or automatic system stops in the event of an anomaly, preventing costly damage and downtime.

For example, the i.Sense EC.P sensor measures tensile and shear forces in energy chains. The data is transmitted via a cable to an evaluation module in the control cabinet. The evaluation module connects to the iComm Box via an additional cable. From there, the iComm Box sends the data to the superwise dashboard via a secure, encrypted mobile network, which remains separate from the user’s TCP-IP network.

The personalized superwise dashboard simplifies the monitoring process, allowing users to view the remaining service life of their networked components and streamline maintenance plans. igus can also monitor these systems through the superwise service.

In addition, the iComm Box automatically saves all reports in the igus i.Cee portal, which connects to the CRM system, providing sales personnel with reports and tasks. This proactive approach eliminates the time-consuming need for companies to monitor the superwise dashboards themselves, relieving company human resource departments and enhancing productivity during skilled labor shortages.

This all-in-one conditioning monitoring system is suitable for process industry, sewage treatment, concrete, container crane, and automotive manufacturing applications, allowing companies in these sectors to optimize maintenance management and avoid downtime. The iComm Box product price includes a ten-year data flat rate.

igus

igus.com