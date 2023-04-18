New improved vacuum grippers from COVAL with communications interface

COVAL offers manufacturers a range of vacuum grippers suitable for handling parts of various sizes, weights, and materials. This gripper range has been extended with the latest CMS HD series multistage vacuum pumps, developed by COVAL. With this enhancement, the new generation of grippers meets the demands of Industry 4.0 with greater robustness, communication, and modularity.

COVAL’s range of vacuum grippers is based on two complementary solutions. The CVGL is characterized by its lightness and great adaptability. It is available as standard in several lengths, power ratings, and gripping interfaces.

The MVG, on the other hand, offers the possibility of configuring the gripper to allow it to be perfectly adapted to each application by determining the length, width, gripping interface, and vacuum generator while guaranteeing extreme lightness. It offers a tailored solution that integrates perfectly with handling robots.

Heavy duty at the heart of COVAL Vacuum Grippers

COVAL’s new generation of vacuum grippers now incorporates the latest CMS HD series of vacuum pumps. These pumps have a heavy-duty design for high reliability even in harsh environments (IP65), capable of ensuring 50 million cycles. A factor of the pump’s longevity is its modular design which allows specific configurations and targeted maintenance of specific parts to optimize repairability.

As a result, the new generation of CMS HD multistage pumps adds to the vacuum grippers ́ reliability and adaptability.

Vacuum grippers become intelligent

The new COVAL vacuum grippers offer a choice of three multistage vacuum pump configurations, depending on the needs of the integrator or end user: non-piloted, piloted, and communicating. The communicating configuration, which makes the vacuum grippers easier to use and parameterize, is obtained by integrating the CMS HD VX version of the multistage pump.

The VX pump version features an IO-Link communication interface, compliant with the international IEC 61131-9 standard, for fast and cost-effective installation, continuous diagnostics, centralized parameterization, and efficient communication with higher-level protocols (EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, and so on.).

It can also support a Human Machine Interface (HMI) with an NFC interface, enabling the operator to read and modify setup parameters and diagnostics from a mobile device (Android or iOS) using the dedicated COVAL Vacuum Manager app.

With these pump capabilities, the new generation of COVAL vacuum grippers become even more versatile and perfectly compatible with the robot systems at the heart of Industry 4.0.

A vast range of applications

Thanks to their great modularity and ease of integration in all contexts, CVGL and MVG vacuum grippers can be found in many industries: packaging, plastic, metal, and wood for handling porous and non-porous objects.

Qualities that make the difference:

Solutions adapted to each process

Configurable vacuum grippers

Robustness, longevity, and economy of use

Vacuum grippers with communications capability for Industry 4.0

