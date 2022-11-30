NEW J116F1 Series UL-approved relay from CIT Relay & Switch

CIT Relay & Switch is now offering the J116F1 Series providing 50A switching capabilities in the industry’s smallest package size, ideal for when spacing is tight. Available with standard or wide contact terminals for better heat transfer, the J116F1 can be used in a variety of applications such as buses, forklifts, and golf carts. This relay conforms to IEC61810-1 Reinforced Insulation and withstands up to 8kV Surge Voltage per IEC61810-7. The J116F1 Series relays are UL F class rated standard with UL approval.

CIT Relay & Switch is an industry-leading manufacturer of RoHS-compliant electromechanical relays, switches, and solid-state relays. Its products are supported by a worldwide network of distributors and manufacturer’s representatives.

