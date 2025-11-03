New larger gauge options for AutomationDirect cables

AutomationDirect has added larger gauge options for their flexible multi-conductor sensor/actuator cable lineup. The expanded selection now includes 20 AWG through 16 AWG cables, available with 3, 4, or 5 unshielded conductors.

Each conductor is made of bare copper stranded for enhanced flexibility and is insulated with color-coded PVC for easy identification. The yellow outer jacket is made from flexible PVC, making these cables ideal for stationary or light-duty industrial automation applications with minimal mechanical stress and free movement without any tensile stress. These UL and CSA-approved cables can be easily terminated using field wireable connectors, also available from AutomationDirect.

All sensor/actuator cables can be ordered in 1-foot increments to avoid unnecessary waste and expense.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/process_-a-_instrumentation_cable.