New low-profile, 40-mm motorized rotary stages feature high precision

The AY110-40-01 rotary stage from Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) offers designers a high precision, low profile, compact motorized rotary stage. This precision stage with a 40 mm (1.575 in.) diameter table is just 30 mm (1.181 in.) high and the footprint is only 133 mm by 57.5 mm (5.236 x 2.264 in.) The stage has an 8 mm (0.314 in.) aperture, a vernier scale, and a pattern of threaded mounting holes in the rotary table, and holes in the base for easy integration into new and existing applications.

The range of travel of this AY110-40 rotary stage series is 360 degrees and it’s capable of continuous rotation. The table is driven by a high precision 64:1 worm gear and has a resolution of 0.028126 degrees without a micro-stepping driver. The AY110-40-04 stage has replaced the knob for manual adjustments with a quadrature optical encoder for position verification.

The low cost, low profile AY110-40 rotary stage series is suitable for a range of applications including microscopy, laser positioning and machining, inspection, assembly, testing, and other critical applications. The black anodized stage has a load capacity of 5 Kg (11 lb) and there is an indicator scale for visual observation of the angle of rotation. The stage can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, joystick, trackball and keypad control, and fully compatible single or multi-axis controller.

For more information, visit www.oesincorp.com.