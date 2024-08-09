New LS Electric XGB PLC models from AutomationDirect support high speed

AutomationDirect released three new LS Electric XGB PLC models that provide advanced control at a lower cost. Two 16-point two-axis motion PLC units and a 14-point relay output model are now available. The two-axis PLC versions support pulse-direction control from the embedded I/O, featuring four high-speed inputs, two high-speed outputs, and EtherCAT motion using EtherCAT expansion modules.

The new relay output PLC provides eight inputs, four offering high-speed capability, and six relay outputs supporting up to 2 A per point. This PLC version can also support EtherCAT motion using the optional EtherCAT expansion modules.

The XG5000 programming software is a free download and features four of the five languages included in the IEC 61131 standard for industrial controllers. A ladder diagram, instruction list, sequential function chart, and structured text are all included so programmers can use the method they prefer. This software supports the typical PLC instructions, but also features a variety of specialized and state-of-the-art instructions available to use in your code development.

The motion-centric XG-PM software is provided free of charge in the same download as the XG5000 programming software. This software provides table-based position configurations of up to 400 moves per axis and a run command tool for easy position testing. With this software, the system can be configured for various single-axis and multi-axis operations.

The new LS Electric XGB PLC models also come with required terminal blocks, negating additional breakout terminal board purchases and resulting in more savings.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/xgb-plc