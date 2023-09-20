New LUTZE type HAR/MTW wire from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added 300V to 750V rated LUTZE Type HAR/MTW (Harmonized European Standard / Machine Tool Wire) wire that meets National Electrical Code (NEC) and NFPA Standard 79 requirements and is commonly used for appliance wiring, control cabinets, and machine tool applications in Europe.

These wires consist of a tinned copper single conductor covered with a color-coded polyvinyl chloride (PVC) outer jacket and are available in sizes ranging from 0.75 mm2 (19AWG) to 4.0 mm2 (12 AWG).

Striped versions are also available in various colors including blue with white stripe, white with blue stripe, and green with yellow stripe.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/wire