New M8 12-Pin Circular Connector

binder has launched an M8 12-pin circular connector. This product complements the existing M8 series and sets new standards for applications in industrial sensor technology, measurement, and control, technology, camera technology, and robotics. The circular connector offers significant advantages, particularly in terms of miniaturization, flexibility, and performance.

Modern machines and automation systems are becoming smaller and more powerful. To design devices efficiently, all components, including connectors, must take up as little space as possible. Several factors drive the industry’s demand for compact connectors, including space savings, higher packing density, flexibility, modularity, cost efficiency, improved performance and reliability, user-friendliness, and ergonomics.

Space-saving and Continuous Plug Compatibility

“The future of automation lies, among other things, in miniaturization, for which we are already very well positioned with our portfolio of smaller sizes such as M5 and M8. One of the advantages of M8 is that it requires 20 percent less space for adjacent connectors compared to the next larger series,” explains Guido Werner, product manager at binder.

The new edition of the design specification for M8 circular connectors with screw or snap-in locking DIN EN 61076-2-104 also includes the C coding. “This lays the foundation for continuous plug compatibility in the connector market. New possibilities in signal transmission arise for M8,” says Guido Werner.

Despite the high number of contacts, the M8 12-pin circular connector remains compact, making it suitable for applications with limited space. The high contact density allows for versatile use in a wide range of industrial applications. With IP67 protection, it is well-suited for harsh industrial environments. The support of C-coding and adaptability to future standards and requirements make it a future-proof solution.

Customer Demand was the Initial Spark – and Challenge

Specific customer requirements initiated the development of the M8 12-pin circular connector. A major customer demanded a new generation of length measurement systems that could transmit more than eight signals without increasing the compact size of the M8 circular connector.

“The development of the M8 12-pin connector posed several technical challenges for our design and development team. One of the biggest tasks was to fit 12 pins on the compact M8 connector face. This was achieved through a symmetrical arrangement of the contacts and the introduction of five small coding steps. This solution enables secure polarization and protects the sensitive contacts from damage. In production, manual pre-assembly requires a delicate touch. Ultimately, we successfully mastered all challenges through trained personnel and the use of color templates for precise placement of the wires,” explains Guido Werner.

Already Successfully Used in Various Applications

The M8 12-pin circular connector is now a logical addition to the binder standard product portfolio. Leading manufacturers already use M8 12-pin connectors in length measurement systems and laboratory automation for environmental analytics. M8 12-pin connectors are also integrated into industrial cameras from well-known manufacturers.

binder USA

www.binder-usa.com