New magnetic angle sensors from Novotechnik

Novotechnik, U.S. has released the RFX 6900 Series of touchless rotary sensors. These magnetic sensors are designed for use in mobile, safety-related, and extreme environment applications.

The housing of the RFX 6900 Series is anodized aluminum and sealed to IP 67 or IP 69, depending on the version, and it conforms to ISO 13849 for safety related applications. The MTTF is 46 to 92 years—depending on the version/channels. The housing dimensions of RFX 6900 Series sensors are a diameter of 69 mm and a height of 20.4 mm.

The electrical angular range is 0 to 360° with single and fully redundant versions. The RFX 6900 Series has a maximum independent linearity of ≤ ±0.5 % of full scale, with measuring ranges including 0 to 60, 120, 180, 240, 300, 360 degrees and custom. The output options are 4 to 20 mA and CANopen, with a 14-bit resolution for the CANopen version. The repeatability is 0.2° for the analog version and ≤ 0.36° for the CANopen version.

The operational speed is unlimited mechanically and the update rate is 1 and 5 kHz for CANopen and analog versions respectively. The shock is up to 50 g and vibration is up to 20 g. The RFX 6900 Series is programmable for a number of parameters including position, speed, cams, working areas, rotating direction, scale, offset, node-ID and baud rate.

