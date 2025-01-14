New mini hexapod from Aerotech with 6 degrees of freedom

Aerotech Inc.’s new HexGen HEX150-125HL Miniature Hexapod is a six degree-of-freedom (DOF) precision positioning system. This compact, cost-effective hexapod, with a 150-mm base diameter and a nominal height of 125 mm, achieves minimum incremental motion to 15 nm and payload capacity up to 12 kg for applications requiring multi-DOF motion – especially those with constricted operational environments.

HEX150-125HL’s advanced features and capabilities include maximum speeds up to 30 mm/sec and 30°/sec, a robust design and superior peak-to-peak repeatability over a large travel range. Its minimalistic two-cable connectorization design allows for easy installation and straightforward integration with Aerotech’s motion controller – ultimately enabling seamless coordination with other motion axes.

“The market is excited about our newest hexapod, and so are we,” said Brian Fink, Product Manager at Aerotech. “HEX150-125HL provides users with consistent, reliable six-DOF motion in a compact yet stiff platform. This hexapod comes standard with guaranteed peak-to-peak performance at a competitive price point and low total cost of ownership. Plus, pairing it with our powerful, intuitive Automation1 motion control platform makes integration with other motion axes easy,” stated Fink.

HEX150-125HL miniature hexapods are ideal for a broad range of applications including:

Silicon-photonic device manufacturing and inspection

Optics inspection, alignment and bonding

Photonic device manipulation and advanced packaging

Optical wafer probing

Electro-optics testing and qualification

Many other high-precision manufacturing and inspection applications

For more information, visit www.aerotech.com.