New motion controllers for four different motor technologies

Now, new MC 3602 B and MC 3606 B motion controllers simplify the selection and commissioning of drive systems. With encoders, these compact MC 3602/06 B controllers serve as servodrives in accordance with CiA 402 to command various DC motors, brushless DC motors, and linear motors. The controllers are also compatible with stepper motors (with or without encoders) as well as EtherCAT, CANopen, RS232, and USB.

MC 3602 B motion controllers offer up to 2-A continuous output current for smaller motors and the MC 3606 B variant offers up to 6 A continuous output current for medium-sized motors which simplifies work for engineers. For applications in which more than one motor technology is used, just one motor controller and a GUI are needed.

The free FAULHABER Motion Manager 7 software is available for installation and commissioning — to get systems running in just a few steps.

All main operating modes of the CiA 402 servodrive are offered. Integration is performed via CANopen or RS232, and for commissioning, primarily the USB interface is used. An optional EtherCAT module enables cycle times as short as 1 msec.

The motion controllers can also be operated without central control in standalone mode.

In combination with FAULHABER motors, the MC 3602 B and MC 3606 B deliver a sophisticated drive system with extensive protective functions. The products were developed to fully leverage the highly dynamic operation possible with motors having ironless windings.

Standard motors — such as NEMA stepper motors — can easily be operated with the MC 3602/06 B.

The motion controllers work in myriad applications. Regardless of whether the application uses a stepper motor in open-loop or closed-loop operation, or in combination with brushless, linear or DC servomotors, the MC 3602/06 B provides a solution for nearly every requirement — in industrial automation or in laboratory automation, robotics, semiconductor processing or in use with measurement systems.

Besides these controllers, FAULHABER offers a vast array of high-precision miniaturized and miniature drive systems, servo components, and drive electronics. For more information, visit www.faulhaber.com.