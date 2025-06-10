New motors, gearhead, and encoders with 16-mm diameter from FAULHABER

With a new size of the SXR motors, the powerful motor of the new GXR family, the high-precision encoder and the matching gearhead, FAULHABER presents products that are perfectly matched to one another, come from a single source, all diameter compliant with 16 mm. This combination enables optimal efficiency, maximum dynamics and absolute precision ideal for high-tech industries and challenging applications in industrial automation, robotics and medical technology.

The new 1627 GXR brushed motor with copper-graphite commutation features high power and a wide range of equipment options that enables it to meet the requirements of modern drive solutions. It offers flexible voltage variants from 4.5 to 24 V and different bearing configurations. The motor can also be individually adjusted – from modifications on the front and rear shafts to options for use in vacuum or high- temperature environments. Optimized rotor balancing ensures smooth operation and contributes to the motor’s durability. The hexagonal winding technology with a high copper filling factor and an optimized proportion of straight lines and high-quality magnets ensures temperature stability and improves overall performance.

These are also features of the new size in the precious-metal-commutated SXR family, the existing 1218 and 1228 SXR is now joined by the new version in the size 1627 SXR. It has an outstanding power to volume ratio and is ideal for high-tech applications. All components in the SXR and GXR families are RoHS compliant and the electrical connections offer a variety of configuration options.

It’s easy to combine the GXR motors and SXR motors with the metal planetary gearheads in the GPT family. In particular, the new, diameter-compliant 16GPT is suitable for challenging applications with limited installation space. The optimized construction allows high speeds, enabling use of the motor’s entire speed range. In addition, the stable design ensures that extreme forces can be transferred reliably and large loads can be managed without a problem.

With the latest chip technology, the IEX3 and IEX3 (L) offer high resolution and positional accuracy that typically reaches 0.3°. Equipped with a wide voltage range, both 3.3 V for battery-powered applications to 5 V are possible and a temperature range of -40 to 100 degrees Celsius, the encoder is both flexible and robust. The IEX3 (L) is available with or without a line driver and is both compact and easy to maintain, and is suitable for use in combination with the new FAULHABER SXR and GXR motors.

Thanks to the seamless matching of the components, developers and engineers benefit from a compact, powerful and reliable complete solution that opens up new possibilities for modern drive systems.

For more information, visit www.faulhaber.com.