New motors, gearhead and encoders with 16 mm diameter

FAULHABER introduces a range of components designed to work seamlessly together, including the newly sized SXR motors, the GXR motor family, a high-precision encoder, and a matching gearhead. All products originate from a single source and adhere to a 16 mm diameter standard. This combination supports efficient operation, precise control, and dynamic performance suited for applications in industrial automation, robotics, and medical technology.

New to the product range: DC-motors in the GXR and SXR families

The new brushed motor 1627 GXR with copper-graphite commutation impresses with its high power and a wide range of equipment options that enables it to meet the requirements of modern drive solutions. It offers flexible voltage variants from 4.5 V to 24 V and different bearing configurations. The motor can also be individually adjusted – from modifications on the front and rear shafts to options for use in vacuum or high- temperature environments. Optimized rotor balancing ensures smooth operation and contributes to the motor’s durability. The hexagonal winding technology which has a high copper filling factor and an optimized proportion of straight lines and the high-quality magnets ensure temperature stability and improve overall performance.

These are also features of the new size in the precious-metal-commutated SXR family the existing 1218 and 1228 SXR is now joined by new version in the size 1627 SXR. It has an outstanding power to volume ratio and is ideal for high-tech applications. All components in the SXR and GXR families are RoHS compliant and the electrical connections offer a variety of configuration options.

It is easy to combine the GXR motors and SXR motors with the metal planetary gearheads in the GPT family. In particular, the new, diameter-compliant 16GPT is ideal for challenging applications with limited installation space. The optimized construction allows high speeds, enabling use of the motor’s entire speed range. In addition, the stable design ensures that extreme forces can be transferred reliably and large loads can be managed without a problem.

Another ally: the new magnetic encoder IEX3

With the latest chip technology, the IEX3 and IEX3 L offer a high resolution and positional accuracy that typically reaches 0.3°. Equipped with a wide voltage range both 3.3 V for battery-powered applications to 5 V are possible and a temperature range of -40 to 100 degrees Celsius, the encoder is both flexible and robust. The IEX3 (L) is available with or without a line driver and is both extremely compact and easy to maintain ideal for use in combination with the new FAULHABER SXR and GXR motors.

With precisely matched components, developers and engineers gain access to a compact, efficient, and dependable solution, supporting advancements in modern drive systems.

For more information, visit faulhaber.com.