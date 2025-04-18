New OEM dc motor speed control from Dart Controls

Developed specifically for OEM applications, the new 150D series enclosed Digital Speed Pot provides the advantages of digital control without having to install an encoder. It was designed for flexibility and responsiveness with a display that is programmable in engineering units, % output, and time in process in MM: SS. Models available for 1/50 to 2 hp applications, 0.1% setting accuracy, an easy-to-read ½-in. LED display, 120-240 Vac input/90-180 Vdc output, and ±1% base speed regulation. Standard features include MIN, MAX, IR, Accel, Decel, and current limit adjust. An adjustable HP design eliminates the need to manage clumsy HP resistors, simplifying installation and usage. The printed circuit board is designed to add components to support single or multiple fixed speeds using a switch input. PCB board sockets allow for the development of specific custom options that OEMs may require. Board mounted LEDs verify the presence of supply voltage and whether the drive is in an over-current condition. This advanced DC Motor Speed Control is ideal for a wide variety of OEM applications.

In addition to the NEMA4X enclosure, an open chassis design is available – it is drop-in replacement for popular “L-Bracket” SCR models which may be difficult to source due to their non-domestic manufacture. In the open chassis model, two writing terminations are available – spade terminal (standard) and euro-style terminal strip. Fusing options allow for fusing ac line, motor armature, or both, at the user’s discretion.

The -HSK auxiliary heat sink doubles the HP capacity when larger motors are used. The -HSK uses the same mounting hole pattern as the base control with a compact 4.25 x 4.25 in. footprint.

All 150D models are manufactured by Dart Controls, a leading manufacturer of reliable variable speed motor drives, controls, and accessories for electric motors. All Dart products are 100% made in the USA – providing significant cost advantages in times of tariffs and uncertainty.

For additional information visit https://www.dartcontrols.com/products/150-series-oem-scr-control/.

www.dartcontrols.com