New option slot and stackable I/O modules from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new specialty modules for the CLICK PLC family. CLICK PLUS CPUs offer the utmost versatility with up to two option slots for custom I/O configurations. These option slots also allow for specialty modules, including the C2-DCM serial communication module and the new C2-NRED and C2-OPCUA modules.

The C2-NRED module provides an industrial interface to the most popular open-source software tool for developing IIoT applications – Node-RED®. With low-code Node-RED programming, you can easily facilitate interactions between the CLICK PLUS CPU and upper-level IT/business systems. This intelligent module utilizes its own processor, ensuring the main CPU remains unburdened but has direct access to the memory of the PLC and all the data needed. The C2-NRED also supports custom JavaScript programming, extending the CLICK PLUS platform’s functionality even further.

OPC UA® (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture) is a long-standing communication protocol used throughout industry and provides a standardized way for industrial systems, regardless of manufacturer, to communicate and share data. The C2-OPCUA module, when added to a CLICK PLUS CPU, allows the simplicity and reliability of CLICK PLCs to be deployed in many more applications that support this protocol.

Also now available is the C2-14TTL option slot module, which supports up to 14 low-voltage (~5VDC) high-speed motion control signals. TTL I/O has a much faster response time than standard I/O and provides a long service life due to solid-state switching.

For both the CLICK PLUS and standard CLICK PLCs, a new 4-channel 12-bit analog simulator (C0-04POT) is available. This stackable I/O module connects to the side of the CPU and provides four potentiometers that can be used to simulate an analog device for testing or manual control.

The new CLICK PLUS option slot modules start at $65.00 for the C2-14TTL output module, $195.00 for the C2-OPCUA module, and $235.00 for the C2-NRED module. The stackable analog simulator for CLICK and CLICK PLUS is only $68.00. All modules come with a 2-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/programmable-controllers