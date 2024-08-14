New patented wave spring from Rotor Clip engineered for EV market

Rotor Clip has launched its new, patented InterShim Wave Spring design. Engineered for high-acceleration electric motor applications, this innovative design features alternating turns between inactive (flat) and active (waved) turns to ensure reliable performance under torsional loads and precise rotational movement. The introduction of the InterShim Wave Spring reflects Rotor Clip’s commitment to advancing product technology and meeting market needs.

“The development of the new Wave Spring design represents a significant milestone and underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. By listening to their feedback and leveraging our expertise, we have engineered a solution that offers unparalleled performance in high acceleration applications. We are proud to introduce this design to the market and look forward to its positive impact on our customers’ operations,” said Elmar Kampmann, European Sales Engineering Director.

The benefits of the InterShim Wave Spring include:

Engineered to meet the demands of applications requiring high torsional loads and precise rotational control

Increased efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple elements within the assembly line

Floating ends and bent ends can help prevent damage to the mating surface

Allows for higher preload or softer spring rates to meet specific customer requirements

Highly customizable in the number of waves, number of turns, arrangement of shims/troughs, and a variety of specialty alloys

While initially developed for electric vehicle (EV) applications, Rotor Clip’s InterShim Wave Spring offers benefits that extend far beyond the automotive industry. Its advanced design addresses physical challenges such as extreme forces and vibrations, making it a versatile solution for high-speed and high-stress applications across various industries.

To learn more about Rotor Clip’s wave springs and explore how they can benefit your specific application, visit www.rotorclip.com/wavesprings.