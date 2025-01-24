New Piab magnetic grippers designed for automative applications

The new Piab magnetic gripper (PMG) series consists of pneumatically operated magnetic grippers that use permanent magnets to safely grab workpieces. These grippers are activated and deactivated by compressed air. The magnetic grippers are designed and suitable for handling perforated sheet metal and complex laser-cutting workpieces within industrial systems. They are not intended for life-critical applications or as standalone safety units.

The new magnets are designed to support automotive applications, particularly in areas such as stamping and body-in-white. The intention is to enhance the handling and assembly processes by providing reliable and efficient solutions for gripping and moving metal parts. This is especially beneficial when traditional vacuum solutions encounter difficulties, such as with perforated surfaces or intricately laser-cut workpieces, where vacuum cups may have trouble maintaining a seal.

The PMG series is available in sizes PMG20, PMG30, and PMG40, each with specific mounting options. All sizes come with a friction ring for safer handling of oily sheets. Some potential benefits of the Piab magnetic grippers include:

Safety and reliability: Using permanent magnets ensures a safe and secure grip on ferromagnetic workpieces, reducing the risk of dropping and enhancing operational safety.

Energy efficiency: Operated pneumatically, reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Versatility: Suitable for handling various ferromagnetic materials, including perforated sheet metal and complex laser-cut workpieces.

Low maintenance: Minimal moving parts reduce maintenance needs, leading to lower downtime and maintenance costs.

Quick operation: Fast activation and deactivation via compressed air allow for efficient handling processes.

