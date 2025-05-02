Design World

New private-labeled product line offers tools for design and build

DigiKey has announced its private-labeled product line, DigiKey Standard. These engineering products are designed to deliver dependable solutions and tools for everyday designing and building needs.

The DigiKey Standard product portfolio includes solderless breadboards, wire strippers and PCB rulers.

DigiKey Standard is a selection of commonly used products intended to support a variety of electrical engineering and manufacturing tasks. Since launching its first product in 2022, the line has expanded to include kits, soldering stations, power supplies, and precision tools aimed at everyday workbench needs.

Product highlights include:

For more information, visit digikey.com.

