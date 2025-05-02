New private-labeled product line offers tools for design and build

DigiKey has announced its private-labeled product line, DigiKey Standard. These engineering products are designed to deliver dependable solutions and tools for everyday designing and building needs.

DigiKey Standard is a selection of commonly used products intended to support a variety of electrical engineering and manufacturing tasks. Since launching its first product in 2022, the line has expanded to include kits, soldering stations, power supplies, and precision tools aimed at everyday workbench needs.

Product highlights include:

DigiKey Standard’s solderless breadboards provide a convenient means of interconnecting electronic components in hobby, educational, or development contexts without the need for soldering or similar fixation processes.

DigiKey Standard’s ergonomic wire stripper 6 is designed to reduce overall hand fatigue and provide fast and accurate wire stripping.

DigiKey Standard’s PCB ruler is a layout reference tool ideal for electrical engineers, electronic technicians and hobbyists and includes several footprints of the most common IC, crystal, diode and passive packages.

For more information, visit digikey.com.