New Product – P8 Micro Linear Servos

By Mike Greig, Marketing Coordinator

We’re thrilled to announce one of the new additions to our product lineup, the P8-R Linear Servo. Based on our powerful P8 platform, the P8-R is an ideal solution for projects requiring dependable linear motion in a compact form factor, with standard servo control. This servo represents a leap forward from our other models in terms of its compact size and relative power. The P8-R is an excellent option for industries from medical devices, aerospace, and robotics to animatronics, hobbyist applications, and beyond. The P8-R incorporates an external controller and uses a standard 3-wire servo plug.

P8-R Linear Servo Overview

The P8-R is built for demanding applications requiring both high force and reliable, long-term operation. Featuring an ultra-compact design, this servo is ideal for mounting within product prototypes or end-use products. From product development to hobbyist and commercial applications, the P8-R offers the durability and performance that you need.

Key Features of the P8-R

What sets the P8-R apart is its unique combination of compact size, significant force output, and servo control. Here are some of the standout features that make the P8-R an excellent choice for your next project:

External Controller: Enables the P8-R to use a standard 3-wire RC cable , making it ideal for RC, Arduino, or other microcontroller applications.

The P8-R is our thinnest servo yet, making it a perfect choice for projects where size constraints are a challenge. Versatility in Force and Speed: Capable of exerting forces up to 155N (35lbs) or achieving speeds of up to 30mm/s (1.38in/s) , depending on the model.

At just , the P8-R was designed to hit a price point that is accessible to companies and individuals, without compromising quality. Quality: Our products are designed by our team of in-house engineers, and every single unit is tested for functionality before shipping.

Applications of the P8-R

The P8-R’s unique combination of compact size and servo control makes it ideal for a number of applications across several industries, including:

Robotics: Delivers precise, powerful motion in space-restricted designs.

Delivers precise, powerful motion in space-restricted designs. RC Applications: Plug-and-play integration allows for quick setup.

Plug-and-play integration allows for quick setup. Medical: Ideal for projects where both space and weight are at a premium.

Ideal for projects where both space and weight are at a premium. Drones: Lightweight design makes the P8 ideal for airborne applications.

Precision

The P8-R is engineered for high precision. Designed to fit well inside the smallest spaces, it is an ideal choice for design engineers who need a quick and easy-to-use motion solution. It delivers the smooth, accurate movement needed for a variety of complex applications.

Ease of Integration

The P8-R is designed to streamline your workflow. With its plug-and-play capability and built-in controller, it minimizes setup time, enabling faster project completion.

Compact Size

One of the standout features of the P8-R is its small form factor. Despite its compact size, it doesn’t compromise on power, ensuring you get the performance you need without taking up unnecessary space.

Durability

Built with durability in mind, the P8-R is constructed from high-quality materials to withstand demanding conditions and provide reliable performance over time, making it a top choice for both temporary and long-term installations.

Future of Motion Control with P8-R

As the need for more compact and efficient linear actuators continues to grow, the P8-R is set to play a pivotal role across many industries. Actuonix remains committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge products. With a focus on incorporating advanced technologies and achieving further miniaturization, Actuonix is driving the next generation of actuators to be even more precise and efficient for the most demanding applications.

Check out our P8 Linear Servos here: https://www.actuonix.com/p8-r

Sponsored content by Actuonix Motion Devices