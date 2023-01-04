New programming option for WAGO PFC200 controllers

WAGO is integrating the manufacturer-independent automation software, Codesys 3.5, as a programming option in a set of select PFC200 controllers. This software will help develop control code and visualizations for both simple and complex applications.

Codesys 3.5 will allow users access to popular fieldbuses including EtherCat Master, ModBus TCP Master, and Server as well as Ethernet/IP Master and Adapter. Built-in security options include role-based permissions and file encryption. Users of WAGO’s e!COCKPIT software can convert their applications to this new software simply in just a few steps.

WAGO

