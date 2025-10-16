Design World

New pulse isolators and signal conditioners enhance flexibility

By |

AutomationDirect has added ProSense SC6 series high-density pulse isolators and frequency input signal conditioners which handle a variety of discrete, pulse, and frequency signals. Pulse isolator models provide a simple and reliable way to split a single input into two independent outputs, while frequency input models convert a wide range of frequencies into usable analog or relay signals for downstream devices.

The SC6 series features an ultra-narrow design for high-density mounting, intuitive DIP switch configuration, and full isolation between input, output, and power. Units are powered via terminal inputs or an in-rail power bus. Their rugged construction ensures reliable operation across wide temperature ranges and high-vibration environments.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/signal_conditioners.

Filed Under: Industrial automation
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

Search Design World