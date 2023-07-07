Regal Rexnord has launched its new Rexnord 6400 Series KleanTop Plastic Spiral Cage Belts for food manufacturers. The 6400 Series is suitable for customers who want to increase productivity while reducing system costs and food safety risks.

The new line features patented PowerKeyT technology, delivering the strongest curve strength available in plastic spiral belting for maximum product throughput. In addition to the PowerKey, these modular spiral belts provide increased belt rigidity, allowing carry rails to be spaced 20% further apart, reducing system structural costs. The series features an open design for easy cleaning and sanitation, as well as a 45% open area, allowing for the appropriate balance of airflow and product support in food manufacturing applications.

6400 belts are easy to install and offer reduced maintenance and repair times. The plastic construction requires no cutting, welding, or grinding to complete maintenance. Repair is fast and easy with no expensive tools necessary.

“For years, food manufacturers everywhere have trusted Regal Rexnord as a partner with proven expertise in plastic modular and metal spiral cage belts,” said Shelley Czerniak, Global Business Director — Conveying Food. “Today, Regal Rexnord is bringing this same expertise to plastic spiral cage belts with the Rexnord 6400 Series KleanTop Belts. This lighter belt provides manufacturers the confidence to run wider, faster, and longer to achieve greater productivity.”

The 6400 Series is developed specifically to benefit bakery, protein, and ready-to-eat food manufacturers with proofing, cooling, refrigeration, freezing, buffering, accumulation, elevating, and lowering applications.

Regal Rexnord

regalrexnord.com/6400