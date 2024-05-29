New robot series for applications requiring heavier payload, longer reach

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. has added a new series of robots to its broad selection of models. The new RV-35/50/80FR series of robots is ideal for handling large workpieces and heavy objects to expand automation opportunities for OEMs and end users alike.

Mitsubishi Electric industrial robots are equipped with class-leading speed and precision to meet the demands of today’s manufacturing applications. The newest RV-35/50/80FR series of robots are designed to allow for an expanded work envelope and increased opportunity through its increased payload and reach compared to prior series.

The RV-34/50/80FR series has a maximum reach of 2100 mm and a maximum payload of 80 kg, making them great solutions for palletizing and machine-tending applications. This series of robots upholds Mitsubishi Electric’s promise of compatibility by connecting to a wide range of factory automation equipment to seamlessly integrate robot functionality with IT systems. RV-35/50/80 is engineered to work seamlessly in manufacturing environments through a wide range of safety functions, including position and speed monitoring. In addition, pairing with Mitsubishi Electric’s MELFA Smart Plus card simplifies installation and programming.

“The RV-35/50/80FR series is going to be a game changer for Mitsubishi Electric. These heavier-payload robots give us the ability to do applications that were previously inaccessible to us, such as end-of-line palletizing and machine tending for large parts,” said Curtis Sylliaasen, Product Manager (Robot) at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

For more information about the RV-35/50/80FR series, click here.

