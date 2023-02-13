New Sealmaster Stainless Steel Gold bearings

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors, power transmission products, and industrial powertrains, announces the new Sealmaster Stainless Steel (SS) Gold bearings. The new bearings are specifically engineered for reliable, long-lasting performance and contamination resistance in corrosive and washdown environments in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing industries.

Sealmaster SS Gold bearings feature a triple lip high-performance contact seal with an integrated flinger for multi-directional sealing to minimize contamination ingress and retain lubricant. The highly durable, FKM seal lip material is chemical resistant and capable of withstanding high temperatures. Sealmaster SS Gold bearings are IP69K certified, providing a dust-tight construction able to withstand high pressures and steam cleaning.

The bearing housings are constructed from 316 passivated stainless steel, which provides a high degree of corrosion resistance. The bearings’ machined solid base reduces entrapment points, with a smooth casting to provide an easy-to-clean surface. 440C stainless steel inner and outer rings provide great load capacity and corrosion resistance for a wide range of applications and chemicals.

“Our new Sealmaster SS Gold bearings represent superior sealing and corrosion resistance for industries that demand durability for tough environments,” said Chris Schulte, Product Manager- Mounted Ball Bearings. “In addition to their innovative design, the bearings are constructed from high-performance components proven to deliver reliable performance and a long operational life.”

Regal Rexnord

www.regalrexnord.com