New serial-to-Ethernet Modbus gateways for centralized machine communication management

AutomationDirect has added Advantech serial-to-Ethernet Modbus gateways allowing connections of isolated serial devices to the Internet for centralized machine communication management. Advantech Modbus gateways provide easy integration of Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU/ASCII networks and offer two 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports for LAN redundancy.

These gateways can be set up and troubleshot with an easy-to-use web interface and provide up to four software selectable RS-232/422/485 ports. Configurations allow up to 16 peer connections under Modbus Client mode and 32 peer connections under Modbus Server mode on each serial port.

Another addition to this launch is the ZIPLink ZL-CMA9 9-position terminal block to 9-pin D-sub female port adapter communication module. This type of adapter provides fast and convenient screw terminal connections for D-sub ports on Advantech Modbus gateways or any other compatible device.

The Advantech Modbus gateways start at $278.00 (EKI-1221-CE). The ZIPLink ZL-CMA9 adapter is $24.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.