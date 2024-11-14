New servomotor series features integrated water cooling

With the AM8300 servomotor series, Beckhoff expands its drive technology portfolio to include modular motors with integrated water cooling. Compared to conventional convection-cooled motors, these devices support higher speed requirements and boost standstill torque by a factor of three. The efficient and effective cooling technology enables extreme power density, accommodating a rated power of up to 40 kW in the smallest installation spaces.

The AM8300 technology is based on the tried-and-tested AM8000 servomotor series and its advantageous modular system approach with numerous options and consistent availability. The new servomotors offer maximum dynamics with dependable performance; the increased speed and torque do not affect the rotor moment of inertia. The servos come in five flange codes that each have three length options – with standstill torques from 5.1 to 274 Nm. As such, the AM8300 series covers an extremely wide range of motion control applications.

The AM8300 motors also offer options for a backlash-free permanent-magnet holding brake, shaft seal, and keyway. Depending on the size, they support numerous feedback systems such as resolvers or battery-less single and multiturn encoders with One Cable Technology (OCT) or Hiperface.

With the water-cooling system and IP65 rating, the AM8300 series also suits demanding environmental conditions – especially those with high ambient temperatures. Depending on the size, the AM8300 is equipped with a 1/8- or 1/4-in. thread for connecting the cooling circuit.

