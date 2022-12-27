New single-axis motion controller from Galil

Continue to Site

The DMC-3x01x Motion Controller Series is Galil’s latest generation single-axis motion controller. It uses a 32-bit RISC processor to provide higher speed than older models.  Like all Galil controllers, programming the DMC-3x01x is simplified with two-letter, intuitive commands and a full set of software tools for servo tuning and analysis. The DMC-3x01x Motion Controller Series feature:

  • Available as a compact card-level or box-level unit
  • Connects to a stepper or servo motor amplifier of any power range
  • Can be purchased with an internal 800-Watt brushless sine drive   or microstepping drive which minimizes space, cost, and wiring
  • Operates stand-alone or can be networked to a PC via Ethernet

Modes of motion include point-to-point positioning, position tracking, jogging, contouring, electronic gearing and ecam.

Features include:

  • Two daisy-chainable Ethernet 100 Base-T ports. One 115kbaud RS232 port
  • Ethernet supports multiple masters and slaves. TCP/IP, UDP and Modbus TCP master protocol for communication with I/O devices
  • Encoder feedback up to 15 MHz. Quadrature standard. SSI and BiSS encoder option(SER). Sinusoidal Encoder option (DMC-31xxx). Main and auxiliary encoder inputs
  • Non-volatile memory for programs, variables, and arrays.
  • Concurrent execution of four programs.
  • Optically isolated forward and reverse limit inputs and homing inputs
  • 8 uncommitted, isolated inputs and 4 isolated outputs
  • High speed position latch and output compare
  • 2 uncommitted 12bit 0-5V analog inputs (16bit ±10V inputs on DMC-31xxx) and 1 uncommitted analog output
  • Standard power input is +/-12V and 5V. Controller available with optional DC-DC converter with 9-48VDC single supply input. (Option for 20-80 VDC).

For more information, visit this site detailing the Ethernet/RS232 controller.

