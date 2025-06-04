New Spectrum AWGs support RF and microwave signal generation

Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced four new Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs) designed for applications in radio frequency (RF) and microwave signal generation. The AWGs offer output rates up to 10 GS/s, 16-bit vertical resolution, and bandwidths up to 3.9 GHz. These products are intended for use in areas such as wireless communications, radar development, quantum research, and aerospace testing.

The new AWGs are available as PCIe cards with up to 10 GB/s streaming, and as stand-alone NETBOX units controllable via Ethernet. They can connect directly to laptops, PCs, or company networks and are suited for use in automated test systems. Key features include:

Output rates up to 10 GS/s for ultra-fast signal generation

16-bit vertical resolution to ensure exceptional signal fidelity

Analog bandwidths up to 3.9 GHz, enabling true-to-life reproduction of wideband RF & microwave signals

Single-ended or differential outputs with up to 4V output swings

Multi-channel synchronization for complex signal simulations across multiple outputs

Up to 8 GSample memory per channel for flexibility in waveform generation

These features make the new AWGs suitable for applications requiring high signal quality across wide bandwidths, including testing communication standards such as 5G and 6G, simulating radar echoes, and generating waveforms for experimental physics and quantum systems.

In addition to their hardware capabilities, the new AWGs are supported by Spectrum’s software suite, which includes drivers for Windows and Linux, programming examples in C/C++, Python, MATLAB, and LabVIEW, as well as the SBench 6 software for interactive use. The devices come with a 5-year warranty, free software and firmware updates, and technical support from Spectrum’s engineering team.

For more information, visit spectrum-instrumentation.com.