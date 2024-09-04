Bivar introduces new Surface Area Side Glow technology for enhanced product design

Bivar, a producer of LED and light pipe solutions, announces the launch of its Surface Area Side Glow technology. This surface area illumination integrates light pipe technology, lensing, and sophisticated control techniques to deliver uniform edge illumination that is both visually striking and functionally effective.

The Surface Area Side Glow is designed to enhance user interaction by providing vibrant, color-coded edges that draw attention and improve guidance and safety. By incorporating functional effects such as flashing, sequential blinking, and pattern illumination, this product ensures clear and effective information communication.

“Our new Surface Area Side Glow technology allows designers to differentiate their products with clean, eye-catching illumination that naturally guides the user’s eyes,” said Tom Silber, CEO at Bivar. “This space-saving design is ideal for integration into compact spaces, offering a sleek, modern look without compromising functionality.”

Bivar’s Surface Area Side Glow is available in various illuminated surface area sizes and offers a screw mount option. Additionally, the product is fully customizable to meet specific application requirements, with options for different shapes, power configurations, controls, and overall packaging. Comprehensive wiring options further simplify installation and system integration, making the Surface Area Side Glow a versatile solution for various industries.

