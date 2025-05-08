New ultrasonic sensors with integrated IO-Link for industrial applications

Carlo Gavazzi Automation, a global provider of electronic equipment, introduces three new series of ultrasonic sensors with integrated IO-Link communication: the Carlo Gavazzi UA12, UA18, and UA30 ASD IO Series. Their compact design, reduced blind zone, improved sensing range, and simplified “teach” procedure support efficient performance in industrial applications.

This new range of ultrasonic IO-Link sensors provides reliable, cost-effective sensing for a many industrial applications. They are designed for contactless position and distance measurement and can detect targets across a variety of color, transparency, and surface types.

These ultrasonic sensors are suitable for use in demanding environments, with resistance to a wide temperature range and immunity to dust, steam, and fumes. They are built for reliable performance and offer configuration options for a range of industrial applications with attention to operational efficiency and cost.

The UA12, UA18, and UA30 ASD IO series are available in digital-only and combined output versions (one digital and one analog), with sensing distances ranging from 20 to 6000 mm. Offered in plug versions only, these sensors feature a compact design with a minimized blind zone. They are engineered to support precise detection and consistent performance in space-constrained and varied industrial environments.

Main technical features:

Available in M12, M18, and M30 sizes with NPB housings

Integrated IO-Link communication

Simplified inventory with one analog and one digital model per sensing range

Reduced unexpected service calls thanks to predictive maintenance functions

Analog versions offer 4-20 mA, 0-20 mA, or 0-10 V output, with options push-pull, NPN, PNP, teach-in, synchronized, or multiplexed configurations to reduce interference from neighboring sensors

Digital versions include: push-pull, NPN, PNP, and teach-in

Lower maintenance time with the SCTL55 smart IO-Link configurator diagnostic tool and device configurator.

Carlo Gavazzi Automation is an international electronics group focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic equipment for industrial and building automation markets worldwide.

For more information, visit gavazziautomation.com.