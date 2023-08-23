New universal latch sensor

Southco, Inc. has introduced a Universal Latch Sensor (ULS) for enhanced security and constant monitoring.

Southco’s Universal Latch Sensor is a simple magnet that attaches to an existing latch, and a magnetic sensor that attaches to the inside of an existing door frame. When the door is closed, and the latch is engaged, the magnet comes into proximity with the sensor, sending an electronic signal to your security system. This lets you know the door is closed and the latch is secure.

This signal from the ULS can be used in a variety of ways, from integrating security systems to turning on existing lights inside an enclosure. Regardless of the application, the ULS can be easily integrated to provide more reliable monitoring of the status of a latch. Where door sensors may return a “closed” signal even if the door is unlocked, the Universal Latch sensor monitors the latch itself, so users always know if their door is closed, and their latch is secure.

For example, it can be used to turn on indicator lights on a dashboard when a latch is open, or internal lighting, illuminating the inside of an enclosure or storage area before the hinges move. Southco also offers a sensor with built-in LEDs that automatically illuminate when the latch is opened, removing the need for additional lighting in small spaces.