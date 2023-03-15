New updated branch motor control and protection from Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc., announces a complete revision of its Allen-Bradley Branch Motor Control & Protection Solutions of motor control components.

The recent overhaul of its motor control components within its Branch Motor Control & Protection Solution was brought on by the need for updating full systems where components are used to turn on and off motors of all sizes while helping protect the motors from overloading during operation. Basic across-the-line motor starters remain ubiquitous in industrial applications despite the proliferation of solid-state motor starting technologies. These components comprise motor starting contactors, motor-specific circuit breakers and motor-overload relays, where depending on the application, the motor overload functionality can be incorporated in the circuit breaker or applied as a separate component.

For machine designers, selecting and applying the correct combination of products to meet diverse global standards for motor control can be challenging and time-consuming. Rockwell Automation is committed to making this process easier by testing and certifying all valid combinations of Branch Motor Control & Protection Solution components to UL and IEC standards, so customers can easily document the compliance of their system to these standards using the company’s online Global Short-Circuit Current Rating (SCCR) tool.

“Customers have expressed they want to spend as little time as possible dealing with basic control technology,” said Bill Meindl, business manager for industrial components at Rockwell Automation. “By using Branch Motor Control & Protection Solution products, customers can access the right motor control solution from 5 to 2,650 A, all with relevant components and accessories designed and certified to work together.”

One of the significant advantages of the system is the availability of the wide-range, energy-saving coils for Bulletin 100-E architecture-class contactors. These coils use much less energy in operation, and cover ac and dc control circuits from 24 to 240 V, making selection much easier. Safety versions of the contactors are available, as well as NEMA-rated options. Bulletin E100 Electronic Overload Relays are now also compatible with Bulletin 100-E and 100-C Contactors to enhance systems.

The recently launched Bulletin 140MT line of Motor Protection Circuit Breakers and Motor Circuit Protectors provides higher short-circuit ratings than the products they replace. And the range of E100/200/300 electronic overload relays includes options for EtherNet/IP integration that enables comprehensive diagnostics and Logix integration.

For more information, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.