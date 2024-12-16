New VarioFlow belt conveyor: Smooth transport of sealed-edge bags

Bosch Rexroth is expanding its comprehensive VarioFlow conveyor system to include the new VarioFlow belt conveyor variant, which features a fine-meshed chain surface. It ensures that Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) are transported gently and efficiently. The VarioFlow belt product line fits seamlessly into the VarioFlow system portfolio, reduces engineering times, and enables a customized material flow.

The new VarioFlow belt conveyor is a stand-alone conveyor system for flexible CPG products, delicate products, and diverse items. The modular belt chain has a very fine-meshed, almost closed, and flat surface. This makes it suitable for the mass transport of unstable or bulk, film-packed products such as small sealed-edge bags. However, the VarioFlow belt conveyor can also be used to convey large or wide products, such as packs of paper towels, or toilet paper. Products that are inherently stable can even protrude sideways in horizontal sections. Unlike conventional chain conveyor systems, VarioFlow modular belts are also suitable for the direct transport of deep-drawn plastic trays, which usually have a delicate contact surface.

Customized basic modules – identical system components

VarioFlow belt includes modular belts in standard widths of 406 and 608 mm. Scalable cross connectors make it possible for integrators to also implement customized belt widths with identical system components. The basic components of the modular belt conveyor system comprise the base unit for the drive, the return unit, the section profile as well as vertical and horizontal curves. These allow conveyor lengths of up to 30 m, layouts with curves on both sides, and conveyor speeds of up to 40 m/min to be realized with one drive. In terms of accessories, VarioFlow plus and VarioFlow belt use identical system components such as product guides, leg sets, and drive kits.

Quick configuration and design with MTpro

MTpro, the free and intuitive software for planning assembly systems, supports users from selection and configuration through to ordering of Rexroth products. The Layout Designer enables even the most complex constructions and system layouts to be created in minimal time. An integrated evaluation function for the individual configuration eliminates the need for a third party to check the design and further reduces engineering times.

Quick and simple installation

Smart solutions also reduce the time required to assemble the conveyor sections. For example, fewer sliding rails need to be installed compared to standard solutions on the market. The sliding rails are mounted from the side without the use of rivets, thereby eliminating the need to machine the running surface and ensuring the VarioFlow belt runs extremely smoothly and with little wear.

Bosch Rexroth

www.boschrexroth.com