New Varistat Benchtop Ionizer removes static at a distance

The award-winning EXAIR Varistat Benchtop Ionizer is a powerful fan-driven static eliminator that neutralizes static charges on surfaces in demanding industrial environments. This Ionizer delivers a consistent stream of ionized airflow, effectively removing static and particulates without needing compressed air. The Varistat is now available in 230 volts to meet the requirements of industrial locations. It can be easily mounted on benchtops or machines, is manually adjustable, and is suitable for processes requiring comprehensive coverage.

The new 230-volt Varistat distinguishes itself from other fan-driven static eliminators by offering highly adjustable features and versatility. Features such as selectable voltage (115Vac/230Vac), variable fan speed, and adjustable polarity make the Varistat a complete solution for eliminating static in various processes and facilities. Once plugged in, the Varistat provides rapid static decay capable of reducing 1000V to 100V in just 0.8 seconds. This product includes two replaceable ion emitter points, two foam filters to ensure optimal performance over extended periods, and LED lights to indicate proper function.

The Varistat is part of an extensive line of static-eliminating products from EXAIR that are UL-listed and CE-compliant. Products like the Intellistat Ion Air Gun, the Gen4 Super Ion Air Knife, and the Gen4 Ionizing Bar offer a wide range of static solutions and the capability to combat static in various manufacturing processes. Explore these and the rest of EXAIR’s Static Eliminators on our site. Varistat prices start at $1,600. exair.co/58-vs230