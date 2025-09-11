New voltage transducers, ground fault sensors enhance safety

AutomationDirect has added AcuAMP 3-phase voltage transducers and ground fault sensors that deliver precise multi-phase voltage measurement and reliable ground fault detection to improve circuit monitoring, equipment protection, and safety in industrial environments.

AcuAMP 3VACT series transducers provide True RMS voltage measurement on each phase of three-phase AC systems. Each unit offers individual 4–20 mA outputs per phase plus a fourth output for average voltage. Supporting both Delta and Wye configurations, they feature input ranges up to 600 VAC and are available with line-to-line or line-to-neutral sensing options. A non-adjustable phase loss relay output provides added circuit protection.

AcuAMP GFSL series ground fault sensors now offer a broader selection of models with expanded control power and reset options, providing greater installation flexibility. They feature a fixed-core design, a large 1.78-inch sensing aperture, jumper-selectable trip setpoints, and monitor circuits up to 600 VAC. New models include either one SPST output with manual reset or two SPDT outputs with automatic reset; all are available with 24 VAC/VDC or 120 VAC control power.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/sensors.