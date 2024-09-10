New Z-Tip-Tilt nanopositioning stage from PI is wear-free

PI released an ultra-low-profile Z-Tip-Tilt stage designed for demanding alignment applications in optics, semiconductors, precision assembly, and photonics. Based on air bearings and linear motors, the stage is wear-free, maintenance-free, and cleanroom-compatible.

Three-phase linear motors ensure high speed, while high resolution and precision are provided by closed-loop operation with linear encoders (1 nm resolution) for direct position feedback. The direct-drive design, free of drive screws and gears, enables high dynamics with acceleration up to 1 g, high speed, and outstanding positional repeatability with zero backlash. The 10-in. diameter platform supports a high load capacity of 18 lb. The compact design provides 5 mm of Z-travel and a rotation range of 2° for the tilt axes.

The parallel-kinematics, integrated design with only one moving platform significantly reduces height, center of gravity, and inertia — ideal for high-dynamic applications. The single-platform design also eliminates the accumulation of errors commonly seen in Z-Tip-Tilt systems based on three individual modules.

The A-523 Z-Tip-Tilt stage can be paired with a two-axis planar air-bearing stage to provide five-axis precision motion for semiconductor and laser processing automation. A 6DOF combination with the low-profile A-361 XYθz stage is also available.

The A-523 three-axis air-bearing stage is ideal for high-precision alignment automation tasks, such as optics testing and positioning, wafer inspection, fiber positioning, flat-screen inspection, lens alignment, maskless lithography, and µ-LED manufacturing.

Physik Instrumente

pi-usa.us