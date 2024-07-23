New zero-point vise system interfaces with existing workholding

SMW Autoblok introduced the new Plus5 V5 Zero Point Vise system that locks and unlocks pins with 180o rotation. Omnidirectional clamping ensures uniformity while performing precision and all-directional clamping. This zero-point vise interfaces with all industry-standard products using 52-mm or 96-mm pin spacing.

The V5 Vise system provides self-centering operation for five-axis machines.

The device has fully protected and sealed lead screws and incorporates SinterGrip inserts for multi-vise integrations and eliminating dove tailing or crimping operations. Its quality-price ratio makes the vise suitable to locate, support, and secure workpieces in a variety of manufacturing operations, including machining, welding, and assembly.

The pin locking mechanism consists of a cam that is operated using an eccentric pin. The cam locks all four pins simultaneously, which guarantees precision performance and clamping force. The force vector transmission system acts by binding the pins uniformly and in all directions.

Additional features include:

High-precision self-centering clamping with maximum repeatability

Compact design for ease of accessibility

Wide clamping range

Clamping force up to 40 kN (80 N-m)

Jaw width of 87.5 mm

SMW Autoblok OML

omlspa.it