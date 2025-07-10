NewTek introduces RVD series Hall effect angle sensors

NewTek Sensor Solutions has introduced the RVD series Hall effect angle sensors, developed for use in industrial settings that require accurate and consistent rotational position (angle) measurement. Based on Hall Effect technology, the sensors are built to perform reliably in demanding environments.

These sensors use a non-contact design to measure rotational position, eliminating mechanical moving parts that typically wear over time. This approach supports long-term measurement stability and can help reduce maintenance needs and associated costs in industrial environments.

The non-contact measurement design improves resistance to electrical magnetic interference, supporting accurate readings in challenging environments. The RVD series offers consistent performance with good repeatability and can function reliably in dusty, wet, or oily conditions, making them suitable for machinery, engines, and other demanding applications.

The RVD Hall effect angle sensors are designed to operate reliably in demanding environments, including exposure to temperature fluctuations, vibration, and moisture. Their fast response time supports use in applications involving dynamic motion. These sensors are suitable for a range of industries such as automotive, industrial, aerospace, and energy, where they are used for angle measurement in applications including:

Actuator feedback

Valve actuation and gear monitoring

Robotic joint and arm movement

Shaft rotation for motorized systems

Valve position monitoring

Motorized actuator feedback

Automotive steering angle

NewTek RVD Hall effect rotary position sensors are designed to operate in temperatures from -30°C to 80°C and provide linearity within ±0.3% of full range output. The sensors are built to withstand shock and vibration. Their compact size and flexible mounting options support integration into limited or complex mechanical spaces, and the digital output enables straightforward connection to microcontrollers, PLCs, and embedded systems.

The RVD series Hall effect angle sensors are designed to deliver reliable performance in demanding industrial environments.

For more information, visit newteksensors.com.