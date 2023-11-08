Nexa3D intends to acquire Essentium

Nexa3D recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Essentium, which manufactures high-speed extrusion (HSE) 3D printers that are widely adopted for high-requirement, precision applications in aerospace, military, and defense. With this acquisition, Nexa3D would add HSE capabilities to its current product portfolio.

Nexa3D has rapidly emerged as a leader in the industrial 3D printing space, delivering groundbreaking production solutions for businesses across various sectors. Best known for its ultrafast 3D printers, ranging from desktop to the factory floor, its cutting-edge technology has redefined the possibilities of 3D printing production, enabling unprecedented productivity, accuracy, and material flexibility. Adopted by over 1,200 customers worldwide, its printers have quickly become the go-to solution for high-throughput production applications.

Essentium, renowned for its broad materials portfolio, award-winning high-speed extrusion 3D printers, and true independent dual extruders (IDEX), has carved a niche in the industry by providing solutions for complex polymer production applications that are five to 15 times faster than competing extrusion technologies. The company’s commitment to innovation and reliability has made it a go-to choice for manufacturers and government users worldwide.

This marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that promises to revolutionize the 3D printing landscape. Combining Nexa3D’s expertise in ultrafast 3D printing with Essentium’s mastery of high-speed extrusion technology will result in a powerhouse of production technologies, ultimately benefiting industries ranging from aerospace and defense to medical devices and consumer goods.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Essentium team to Nexa3D’s growing family,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “This acquisition will be a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology. By joining forces with Essentium, we aim to create synergies that will deliver unmatched value to our customers. Together, we will drive ultrafast additive manufacturing innovation and provide even more powerful solutions for manufacturers seeking to achieve their production goals.”

Nexa3D’s acquisition of Essentium is poised to open new horizons in additive manufacturing. The melding of Nexa3D’s ultrafast 3D printing capabilities and broad market reach and over 120 worldwide resellers with Essentium’s high-speed extrusion technology will provide industrial customers with the tools needed to scale additive manufacturing and create previously unattainable production opportunities.

“We believe that our joint expertise will disrupt the industrial 3D printing market in a profound way,” said Blake Teipel, CEO of Essentium. “Nexa3D and Essentium share a vision of empowering manufacturers to create what was once considered impossible. Our alignment will enable us to offer game-changing 3D printing solutions for our clients. When we considered potential combination partners from around the industry, we were blown away by the growth, technology, and delivery velocity underpinning Nexa3D. We feel we are joining a team of fast-movers, similar in mindset to our own, and we look forward to enabling greater adoption of industrial AM together for years into the future.”

Following customary shareholder and any regulatory approvals or governmental filings, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of this calendar year or as soon as practicable afterward. Both Nexa3D and Essentium are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining uninterrupted service to existing and prospective customers.

Nexa3D

nexa3d.com

Essentium

essentium.com