Nexa3D ships its high-throughput laser sintering platform, the QLS 820

Nexa3D announced the commercial availability of its highest throughput additive production system, the QLS 820. Previously announced at last year’s IMTS Trade Show, the QLS 820 is designed for high-volume production of thermoplastic components. With an impressive print speed of up to 8 lph and up to 20% packing density, it provides the highest throughput in its class.

The QLS 820 represents a new class of powder bed technology that combines ultrafast printing with open materials and a cloud-based software platform to deliver production volumes that are orders of magnitude greater than other powder-bed solutions on the market.

“My hat is off to our entire team of determined innovators, passionate engineers, and experienced marketers for bringing to market an industry-leading thermoplastic production platform that fully delivers on our ultrafast brand promise,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, and CEO, Nexa3D.

At the core of the QLS 820 is the patented Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) print engine consisting of four CO 2 lasers with 100 W power, each enabling ultrafast print speeds. The QLS 820 features an exchangeable build station that operators can use for continuous production during the cooldown process, eliminating production bottlenecks and increasing throughput and overall asset utilization.

The QLS 820 delivers a polymer-based production alternative to traditional injection molding without design constraints, costly tooling investments, and extended lead times. The platform works with standard materials such as PA11 and PA12 — direct replacements for injection molding grade materials, and is also compatible with higher-temperature materials, such as PA6, at processing temperatures up to 240° C.

The first two units have now been shipped to Quickparts and JawsTec, both high-utilization users and providers of on-demand manufacturing services looking to improve the economics of additive production with higher yields and optimal machine performance.

“We pride ourselves on offering quick turn manufacturing services to our customers and look forward to introducing an even faster and more efficient production of higher volume thermoplastic components with the QLS 820,” said Ziad Abou, chief executive officer, Quickparts.

