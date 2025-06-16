NEXCOM joins NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab

At GTC Paris, NEXCOM announced that its NexCOBOT company, a provider of robotic solutions, has joined the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab. NVIDIA is the first company in the world to establish an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited AI Systems Inspection Lab, integrating functional safety, cybersecurity, AI, and regulations into a unified safety framework. This collaboration aims to advance the safe development of various types of robots, with a particular focus on humanoid designs. NexCOBOT is among the first robotics companies to join the lab.

For robots to truly live alongside human environments, safety is crucial. Building a robot that meets stringent safety standards while operating efficiently takes a great deal of effort. Currently, mainstream robot manufacturers act as SI (system integrators), requiring significant human resources and time to coordinate numerous vendors responsible for different aspects of the robot’s architecture. Furthermore, because robot motion demands extremely high precision and real-time responsiveness, even minor integration discrepancies at any stage can lead to an unsatisfactory final product. This is without even considering the substantial time and resources required for each tier to obtain strict regulatory safety certifications.

NVIDIA is extending the success of NVIDIA Halos from autonomous vehicles to robotics and industrial applications with the founding of the NVIDIA Halos AI System Inspection Lab. This lab provides comprehensive AI robot inspection services. By leveraging the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform in conjunction with NEXCOM’s SIL2, PLd Cat.3 safety-certified motion modules and surrounding sensing modules, NEXCOM is helping to establish a complete robot development architecture and standard development platform. In the future, users will be able to develop motion control, AI, and functional safety applications for various robot types on a single platform, significantly shortening development and safety certification timelines from four to five years to as short as two years.

“Through the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, developers can save substantial time and human resources spent on obtaining various safety certifications,” said Jenny Shern, general manager of NexCOBOT. “This inspection system covers the critical AI computing and functional safety technologies required for robot design. Moreover, its modular design allows for flexible functionality expansion based on customer needs, enabling more adaptable robot deployments. NEXCOM will continue to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA to comprehensively build the next generation of AI robot applications.”

NEXCOM has a long-standing commitment to developing functional safety technology. Based on international standards such as IEC 61508 and ISO 13849-1, NEXCOM has created a range of functional safety hardware and software products that enable industrial and collaborative robots to more easily comply with ISO 10218-1 requirements. As a certified member, NEXCOM will now integrate its solutions with the NVIDIA IGX Thor NVIDIA Halos platform to build a one-stop functional safety standard development platform. This will streamline and accelerate robot function development and applications on a single platform, encompassing AI, motion control, and functional safety applications, thereby simplifying complex development processes and accelerating innovation.

