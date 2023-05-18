Nexen Group launches new website

Nexen Group, Inc. is announcing its new website at www.nexengroup.com. The new website has been designed to offer an intuitive, user-friendly experience with improved navigation, search, and responsiveness while allowing customers to see the full range of products Nexen offers. Nexen develops and manufactures rotary and linear motion control technology, power transmission components, Functional Safety certified industrial brakes, and accessories for industrial and OEM applications.

“We have built a new website that allows engineers, repair technicians, and specifiers to easily find the Nexen product that is needed for their application and processes,” says Craig Pellin, Nexen’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “After surveying many of our customers, we now have a website that will allow customers to do that.”

The new website features include a look-ahead navigation that significantly reduces the number of clicks it will take to find the necessary Nexen product. A new product selection tool with enhanced filtering options makes it easy to narrow down products for an application or design. The streamlined store and checkout ensures that registered users can easily order products and see past orders. A full documentation library contains complete sets of CAD drawings (PDF, STEP, and DXF), technical data sheets, and user manuals for every product, all available for download. The new contact page makes it easy to connect with Nexen’s engineers to help with a design, product, or custom configuration. Additionally, visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Nexen Group news through the new Tech News section, which contains technical tips, press releases, and featured products.

Nexen Group engineers and manufactures advanced motion control components for a wide variety of industrial applications. Headquartered in the USA and with its European office based in Belgium, Nexen supplies products to customers through a global network of local distributors and representatives since 1999.

Nexen

www.nexengroup.com