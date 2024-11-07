Nidec Drives introduces standard 5-year warranty

Nidec Drives, a global leader in industrial drives and automation, is launching a groundbreaking change to their warranty program. Effective immediately, customers will now receive a 5-year warranty as standard on all Control Techniques and KB Electronics AC, DC, Servo drives, option module and keypad product lines*.

Nidec Drives are the first drives supplier to offer a 5-year warranty as standard across its range of drives, particularly including high-performance and high-power drives ranges. The message is clear, why pay for warranty when Nidec Drives is providing unmatched cover as standard. Demonstrating the confidence that they have in the quality and reliability of their products, this bold move shows their commitment to moving with a rapidly changing market that expects more from its drives supplier.

This program reflects the success of the extended 5-year warranty program that was initially introduced to Commander C general purpose drives in 2019, and more recently included in the launches of specialist Pump Drive F600, the HVAC Drive H300, as well as the groundbreaking Commander S100 micro-AC drive.

No registration. No extra fees. Just peace of mind from day one.

Nidec Drives invests in research and development that is dedicated to advancing drive technology, ensuring continuous innovation in performance, efficiency, and reliability. With multimillion-dollar investments in automation, factory upgrades, and global expansion, they ensure that their manufacturing excellence is consistent across all locations—whether in Asia Pacific, Europe, or the Americas.

The global network of Nidec Drives’ manufacturing sites enables the production of any product at any location, offering customers unmatched flexibility and peace of mind in the event of supply chain disruptions. Nidec Drives’ commitment to quality means that every product, no matter where it’s made, meets the same high standards of precision, durability, and performance.

Nidec Drives also offers unrivalled local support through its global network of Drive Centers where expert teams of sales and application engineers are dedicated to helping their customers solve complex, technical and operational challenges.

This ground-breaking offer means customers can now invest with confidence and have the guarantee that their investments are protected. Nidec Drives firmly believe in the reliability and quality of their products and now their customers can too.

Sue Clark, global marketing manager Nidec Drives adds: “We are proud to be the first global drive supplier to offer a 5-year warranty as standard. This reflects the confidence we have in the quality of our products, built on the back of major investments in our design and manufacturing facilities worldwide. In today’s competitive landscape, this initiative allows us to offer our customers a clear differentiator—a risk-free investment that lowers their total cost of ownership. Our customers can be assured that their investment is protected, with no extra cost for added peace of mind.”

*For the full list of products covered by the standard 5-year warranty, visit the Product Eligibility page on Nidec Drives website.

For more information, visit nidec.com.