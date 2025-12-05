Nidec Drives opens Orchard Hub campus in Hubli, India

Nidec Drives marked the opening of the Orchard Hub Campus in Hubli, Karnataka, India, and the start of production there. The site was developed by its parent company, Nidec Corp., and expands Nidec’s manufacturing footprint in India.

The 50-acre campus includes six manufacturing plants and will produce:

High-efficiency motors and drives for industrial and commercial applications

Battery energy storage systems for grid stability and renewable integration

EV motors, controllers and chargers

Data center and wind turbine generators

Nidec Drives said the campus supports its motor control products used in areas such as industrial automation, HVAC and manufacturing automation. The company also said it will draw on Nidec’s R&D and manufacturing resources to support efficiency and sustainability requirements.

Why this matters for Nidec Drives customers

With manufacturing facilities in China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Nidec Drives said its geographic spread can help shorten supply chains and improve availability for customers. The company said this footprint supports shorter lead times and localized delivery.

Nidec Drives said it uses the same machinery, technology and production methods across its sites. The company added that updates made at headquarters are implemented across facilities to keep products consistent.

The company said the addition of the Orchard Hub in Asia-Pacific will support regional production and distribution. Nidec Drives said the expansion is intended to improve response to local demand while maintaining product specifications.

Sustainability leadership

Orchard Hub has a stated goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2028, aligning with Nidec Drives’ focus on green engineering and responsible manufacturing.

As part of the Nidec group, Nidec Drives supports the company’s investments in automation, electrification and clean energy solutions.

For more information, visit acim.nidec.com/en/drives/control-techniques.